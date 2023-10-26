Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jack County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Jack County, Texas this week? We've got the information.
Jack County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lingleville High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Perrin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Jacksboro High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
