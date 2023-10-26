There is high school football competition in Denton County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Northwest, TX

Northwest, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Coppell, TX

Coppell, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School