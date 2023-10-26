On Thursday, October 26, Billy Ryan High School will host Brewer High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Brewer vs. Ryan Raiders Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

TBD at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at The Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Coppell, TX

Coppell, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Mansfield High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Keller Central High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27

5:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waxahachie High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Keller High School at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Corsicana High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School - Arlington at Arlington Independent School District

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crowley High School at Boswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethesda Christian School at Nazarene Christian Academy