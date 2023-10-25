The Oklahoma City Thunder open their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, playing the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream:

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Last season, Oklahoma City had a 26-16 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.7% from the field.

The Thunder were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Bulls finished 28th.

The Thunder averaged 5.7 more points per game last year (117.5) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (111.8).

When it scored more than 111.8 points last season, Oklahoma City went 33-22.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Thunder averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (120.8) than away (114.1).

The Thunder conceded 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.1 away.

At home, the Thunder drained 12.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than they averaged away (11.9). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (34.3%).

Thunder Injuries