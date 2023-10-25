The Oklahoma City Thunder are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Chicago Bulls in the season opener for both teams at United Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOK. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -2.5 225.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 55 of 82 games last season.

The average total for Thunder games last season was 233.9 points, 8.4 more than this game's over/under.

The Thunder won 47 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Oklahoma City was underdogs in 52 games last season and won 22 (42.3%) of those contests.

The Thunder had a record of 20-23, a 46.5% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Oklahoma City, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder's winning percentage against the spread at home was .561 (23-17-0) last year. On the road, it was .585 (24-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Oklahoma City's games finished over 26 of 41 times at home (63.4%) last year, and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).

The Thunder scored 5.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Bulls conceded (111.8).

Oklahoma City put together a 37-17 ATS record and were 33-22 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Thunder vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)

Thunder Bulls 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 37-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 26-8 33-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 25-9 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-22 25-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-23

