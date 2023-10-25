Thunder vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Chicago Bulls in the season opener for both teams at United Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOK. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Thunder vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOK
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-2.5
|225.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 55 of 82 games last season.
- The average total for Thunder games last season was 233.9 points, 8.4 more than this game's over/under.
- The Thunder won 47 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.
- Oklahoma City was underdogs in 52 games last season and won 22 (42.3%) of those contests.
- The Thunder had a record of 20-23, a 46.5% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The implied probability of a win by Oklahoma City, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Thunder vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Thunder Prediction
|Bulls vs Thunder Injury Report
|How to Watch Bulls vs Thunder
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder's winning percentage against the spread at home was .561 (23-17-0) last year. On the road, it was .585 (24-17-0).
- Looking at the over/under, Oklahoma City's games finished over 26 of 41 times at home (63.4%) last year, and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).
- The Thunder scored 5.7 more points per game (117.5) than the Bulls conceded (111.8).
- Oklahoma City put together a 37-17 ATS record and were 33-22 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)
|Thunder
|Bulls
|117.5
|113.1
|5
|22
|37-17
|26-8
|33-22
|25-9
|116.4
|111.8
|19
|7
|26-8
|36-22
|25-9
|35-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.