Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face off versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In this article, we break down Gilgeous-Alexander's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-110)

Over 29.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+110)

Over 5.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-159)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.8 points per game last season made the Bulls the seventh-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.

Defensively, the Bulls conceded 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 33 21 5 6 0 2 4 11/25/2022 40 30 8 7 0 1 0

