The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-7) hit the road for a CUSA battle against the UTEP Miners (2-6) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Sam Houston ranks second-worst in scoring offense (13.4 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 73rd with 25.9 points allowed per game. UTEP is putting up 352.5 total yards per game on offense this season (92nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 388.9 total yards per contest (87th-ranked).

Below in this article, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Sam Houston vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Sam Houston UTEP 283.1 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.5 (70th) 383.3 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.9 (106th) 74.3 (132nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.6 (71st) 208.9 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.9 (100th) 8 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 6 (117th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (124th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has been a dual threat for Sam Houston so far this season. He has 1,322 passing yards, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 133 yards (19.0 ypg) on 45 carries.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 60 times for 170 yards (24.3 per game). He's also caught 19 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Noah Smith's team-high 399 yards as a receiver have come on 47 catches (out of 68 targets) with four touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has caught 24 passes for 326 yards (46.6 yards per game) this year.

Al'Vonte Woodard has a total of 169 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has put up 947 passing yards, or 118.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.6% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Deion Hankins has run for 562 yards on 108 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has piled up 95 carries and totaled 477 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 179 yards through the air .

Kelly Akharaiyi has registered 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 519 (64.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 58 times and has three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 23 passes and compiled 386 receiving yards (48.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith has racked up 191 reciving yards (23.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sam Houston or UTEP gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.