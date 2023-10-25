Luguentz Dort's Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

With prop bets in place for Dort, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Over 11.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-115)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls conceded 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 per game.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.

The Bulls allowed 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 29th in the league in that category.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 25 11 1 2 1 0 1 11/25/2022 34 12 5 0 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.