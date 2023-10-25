The Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Let's break down Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-120)

Over 14.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-133)

Over 4.5 (-133) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+200)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league last season, allowing 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

Giving up an average of 26 assists last season, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls gave up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Williams vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 34 22 8 3 1 0 2 11/25/2022 20 8 2 1 0 0 0

