Isaiah Joe will hope to make a difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Bulls.

In this piece we'll dive into Joe's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, allowing 111.8 points per game.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, the Bulls were 15th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bulls allowed 26 per game last year, ranking them 22nd in the league.

Defensively, the Bulls conceded 13.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 29th in the NBA.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 15 8 2 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.