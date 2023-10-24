Week 9 of the 2023 college football season features three games involving CUSA teams. Our computer model likes New Mexico State (+3) against Louisiana Tech and betting the over/under in the New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!

Best Week 9 CUSA Spread Bets

Pick: New Mexico State +3 vs. Louisiana Tech

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

New Mexico State Aggies at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 0.6 points

New Mexico State by 0.6 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 24

October 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Pick: Jacksonville State -8.5 vs. Florida International

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 10.3 points

Jacksonville State by 10.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 25

October 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Pick: Liberty -4.5 vs. Western Kentucky

Matchup: Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 5.0 points

Liberty by 5.0 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 24

October 24 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 9 CUSA Total Bets

Under 55.5 - New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

New Mexico State Aggies at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Projected Total: 49.2 points

49.2 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 24

October 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Under 61.5 - Liberty vs. Western Kentucky

Matchup: Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Projected Total: 55.5 points

55.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 24

October 24 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Over 47.5 - Jacksonville State vs. Florida International

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers Projected Total: 48.4 points

48.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 25

October 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 9 CUSA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Liberty 8-0 (6-0 CUSA) 37.0 / 20.9 488.4 / 350.8 Jacksonville State 6-2 (4-1 CUSA) 27.0 / 19.1 377.8 / 359.8 New Mexico State 6-3 (4-1 CUSA) 29.4 / 21.4 427.1 / 373.0 Western Kentucky 4-4 (2-2 CUSA) 29.9 / 29.5 395.4 / 467.1 Louisiana Tech 3-6 (2-3 CUSA) 26.3 / 27.4 382.8 / 374.6 Middle Tennessee 2-6 (1-3 CUSA) 23.8 / 33.1 393.9 / 416.4 UTEP 2-6 (1-3 CUSA) 16.4 / 26.4 352.5 / 388.9 Florida International 4-4 (1-4 CUSA) 21.4 / 27.0 334.4 / 440.8 Sam Houston 0-7 (0-4 CUSA) 13.4 / 25.9 283.1 / 383.3

Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.