Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams are all tied up at 3-3 entering into Game 7 of the ALCS.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .270.
- In 64.2% of his games this season (61 of 95), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (23.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 95), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has had an RBI in 34 games this season (35.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
