Leody Taveras vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leody Taveras and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs are all tied up at 3-3 going into Game 7 of the ALCS.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .266.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (98 of 154), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (25.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has an RBI in 46 of 154 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this year (56 of 154), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.
