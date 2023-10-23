Leody Taveras and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs are all tied up at 3-3 going into Game 7 of the ALCS.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .266.

In 63.6% of his games this year (98 of 154), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (25.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has an RBI in 46 of 154 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.4% of his games this year (56 of 154), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings