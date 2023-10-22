Game 6 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers will take place on Sunday, October 22 at Minute Maid Park, with Framber Valdez taking the ball for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi toeing the rubber for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros currently lead the series 3-2.

The Astros are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+100). The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.45 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 62, or 53%, of the 117 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 58-51 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (53.2% winning percentage).

Houston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 19 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Josh Jung 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 2nd

