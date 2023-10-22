Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 6-0.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 contests.

The Rangers have come away with 28 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 19-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule