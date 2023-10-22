Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 6-0.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 contests.
- The Rangers have come away with 28 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a mark of 19-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 15
|@ Astros
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 16
|@ Astros
|W 5-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
