The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros own a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the ALCS.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 97 games this year (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.

Looking at the 153 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.1% of his games this year, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (35.9%), including 15 multi-run games (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings