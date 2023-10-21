2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Justin Suh currently leads the way (-9, +750 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP .
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Best Odds to Win
Beau Hossler
- Tee Time: 9:27 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +320
Hossler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|4
|2
|17th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|7
|2
|1st
|Round 3
|69
|-1
|4
|3
|24th
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Current Rank: 31st (+1)
- Odds to Win: +400
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|8th
|Round 2
|69
|-1
|4
|3
|7th
|Round 3
|75
|+5
|1
|4
|74th
Justin Suh
- Tee Time: 9:27 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-9)
- Odds to Win: +750
Suh Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|6
|2
|17th
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|6
|2
|2nd
|Round 3
|67
|-3
|5
|2
|7th
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 9:16 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Morikawa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|6
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|73
|+3
|3
|4
|41st
|Round 3
|66
|-4
|8
|2
|2nd
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 9:27 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Cole Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|71
|+1
|4
|3
|18th
|Round 3
|66
|-4
|6
|2
|2nd
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Keegan Bradley
|21st (E)
|+1400
|Cameron Davis
|8th (-4)
|+1400
|Emiliano Grillo
|5th (-6)
|+1400
|Im Sung-jae
|12th (-2)
|+2200
|J.J. Spaun
|8th (-4)
|+2500
|Satoshi Kodaira
|5th (-6)
|+3500
|Yuki Inamori
|11th (-3)
|+4500
|Robby Shelton
|12th (-2)
|+7000
|Sahith Theegala
|18th (-1)
|+7000
|Ryo Ishikawa
|8th (-4)
|+7500
