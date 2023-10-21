UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A matchup of AAC teams features the UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Roadrunners are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-3.5)
|59.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-3.5)
|60.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- UTSA has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
