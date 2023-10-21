Our projection model predicts the Florida Atlantic Owls will beat the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, October 21 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at FAU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (+2.5) Under (58.5) Florida Atlantic 31, UTSA 21

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Roadrunners have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

The Roadrunners have won twice against the spread this season.

UTSA has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Two Roadrunners games (out of six) have hit the over this year.

UTSA games this season have posted an average total of 58.3, which is 0.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

The Owls is 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Florida Atlantic is 2-1 against the spread.

The Owls have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Florida Atlantic games this year have averaged a total of 54.9 points, 3.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Roadrunners vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 27.8 27.7 30.0 23.3 25.7 32.0 Florida Atlantic 26.5 23.2 24.0 18.0 29.0 28.3

