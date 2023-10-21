The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) are favored by 3 points when they visit the BYU Cougars (4-2) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game has an over/under of 50.5.

Texas Tech is compiling 32.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 43rd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 66th, surrendering 25.1 points per game. With 27.7 points per game on offense, BYU ranks 75th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 72nd, surrendering 26.0 points per game.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Texas Tech vs BYU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -3 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Texas Tech Recent Performance

The Red Raiders have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, producing 415.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-34-worst). They've been better defensively, giving up 421.7 total yards per contest (99th).

Despite sporting the 37th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (36.3 points per game), the Red Raiders rank -7-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (26.7 points allowed per game).

With 213.0 passing yards per game on offense (-80-worst) and 274.0 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-80-worst) over the last three contests, Texas Tech has been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

Although the Red Raiders rank ninth-worst in run defense over the last three contests (147.7 rushing yards surrendered), they've been better on offense with 202.3 rushing yards per game (45th-ranked).

Over their last three contests, the Red Raiders have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Texas Tech's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech has covered the spread twice in six games this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Texas Tech games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).

Texas Tech has compiled a 2-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Texas Tech has a 0-1 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has 746 passing yards for Texas Tech, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 149 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has racked up 786 yards on 131 carries while finding paydirt five times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 23 times for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price's leads his squad with 304 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 44 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 298 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has a total of 219 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 throws.

Steve Linton paces the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Ben Roberts is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Malik Dunlap has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 15 tackles and three passes defended.

