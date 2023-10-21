The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the BYU Cougars (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Texas Tech is totaling 32.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 43rd in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 66th, allowing 25.1 points per contest. BYU has been sputtering offensively, ranking 11th-worst with 306.0 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, giving up 398.0 total yards per contest (100th-ranked).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Texas Tech vs. BYU Key Statistics

Texas Tech BYU 410.0 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.0 (128th) 379.3 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.0 (73rd) 179.3 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 67.5 (132nd) 230.7 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.5 (62nd) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has 746 passing yards for Texas Tech, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 149 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 131 times for 786 yards (112.3 per game), scoring five times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 169 yards (24.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Myles Price has hauled in 31 receptions for 304 yards (43.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has put together a 298-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 56 targets.

Xavier White has racked up 19 grabs for 219 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,392 yards on 113-of-199 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 86 times for 345 yards (57.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Miles Davis has run for 64 yards across 14 carries.

Chase Roberts has hauled in 421 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac Rex has 19 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 275 yards (45.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darius Lassiter's 19 grabs (on 34 targets) have netted him 225 yards (37.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.