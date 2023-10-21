The Texas Tech Red Raiders should win their matchup versus the BYU Cougars at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-3) Over (50.5) Texas Tech 32, BYU 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas Tech vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

The Red Raiders have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

There have been three Red Raiders games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 50.5, 6.8 points fewer than the average total in Texas Tech games thus far this season.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

BYU is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Each Cougars four game with a set total have hit the over.

The average over/under in BYU games this year is 0.6 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Raiders vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 32.3 25.1 35.3 26.8 28.3 23 BYU 27.7 26 30 14.3 25.3 37.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.