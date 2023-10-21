The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-5) and the Nicholls State Colonels (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) in a clash of Southland opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 24th-worst with 17.3 points per game. The defense ranks 91st in the FCS (31 points allowed per game). Nicholls State is accumulating 325 total yards per game on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 375.2 total yards per contest (84th-ranked).

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Nicholls State 299 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325 (118th) 444.7 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.2 (28th) 126.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.6 (77th) 172.7 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.4 (75th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has 749 passing yards for Texas A&M-Commerce, completing 57.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Branch, has carried the ball 46 times for 249 yards (41.5 per game), scoring one time.

Ra'veion Hargrove has piled up 220 yards on 49 carries, scoring two times.

Micaleous Elder's 178 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has totaled 22 catches and one touchdown.

Jabari Khepera has caught eight passes for 167 yards (27.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Keith Miller III's 10 catches have yielded 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has recored 970 passing yards, or 194 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.5% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim has run for 335 yards on 82 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jaylon Spears has piled up 226 yards (on 35 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Neno Lemay has collected 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 268 (53.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has two touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has 11 receptions (on five targets) for a total of 180 yards (36 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Terry Matthews' 14 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 139 yards and one touchdown.

