The Nicholls State Colonels are expected to win their matchup against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 4:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Nicholls State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-13.5) 51.8 Nicholls State 33, Texas A&M-Commerce 19

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last season.

The Colonels and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last year.

Lions vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M-Commerce 17.3 31.0 25.5 29.0 13.3 32.0 Nicholls State 21.2 26.4 31.0 22.5 14.7 29.0

