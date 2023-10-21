The Kansas State Wildcats are expected to win their game versus the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

TCU vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (59.5) Kansas State 32, TCU 25

Week 8 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Horned Frogs based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Horned Frogs are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under for TCU games this season is 1.7 fewer points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats a 71.4% chance to win.

The Wildcats are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 6 points or more so far this season, the Kansas State has gone 3-1 against the spread.

Out of six Wildcats games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 6.7 higher than the average total in Kansas State games this season.

Horned Frogs vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 36.2 20.7 43.7 14.7 28.7 26.7 TCU 33.1 20.4 36.4 20.6 25 20

