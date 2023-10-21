Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Dallas Stars-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at American Airlines Center on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Miro Heiskanen, who has three points (one goal, two assists) and plays an average of 25:21 per game.

Heiskanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Oct. 19 1 2 3 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Oct. 12 0 0 0 6

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Joe Pavelski has two goals and one assist to total three points (one per game).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Oct. 19 1 1 2 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 1 0 1 1 vs. Blues Oct. 12 0 0 0 5

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Roope Hintz's season total of two points has come from one goal and one assist.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 12 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Travis Konecny's five points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has three goals and two assists in four games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Canucks Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 at Senators Oct. 14 1 1 2 2 at Blue Jackets Oct. 12 2 0 2 5

Sean Couturier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Sean Couturier has collected four points this season, with one goal and three assists.

Couturier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Canucks Oct. 17 1 0 1 4 at Senators Oct. 14 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Oct. 12 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.