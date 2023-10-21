The Dallas Stars (2-0-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Stars are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, while the Flyers took down the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their most recent game.

Stars vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-250) Flyers (+200) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars were victorious in 67.7% of their games when they were the moneyline favorite a season ago (21-10).

Dallas competed in four games with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter last season, winning each of them.

The Stars' implied moneyline win probability is 71.4% in this matchup.

Dallas and its opponent combined for more than Saturday's total of 6 goals 52 times last season.

Stars vs Flyers Additional Info

Stars vs. Flyers Rankings

Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank) Flyers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 220 (29th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 276 (23rd) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 35 (31st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Dallas conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

The 64 power-play goals Dallas put up last season (on 256 chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars' 25% power-play conversion rate was fifth-best in the league.

Dallas scored 10 shorthanded goals last season.

The Stars killed 83.47% of opponent power plays, the third-best percentage in the league.

The Stars had the best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 54.8%.

Dallas had a 10.7% shooting percentage, which ranked seventh in the league.

The Stars secured six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

