Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 21
The Philadelphia Phillies travel for Game 5 of the NLCS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Saturday at 8:07 PM ET, with the teams tied 2-2.
The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 8:07 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler
- Wheeler (13-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.61 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 32 games.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .250 for the campaign with 166 home runs, 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 15-for-69 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-9) out for his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts through 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
- Gallen is trying to collect his 21st quality start of the year.
- Gallen will aim to last five or more innings for his 28th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
- He has had eight appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Zac Gallen vs. Phillies
- He will face a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 796 total runs scored while batting .256 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .438 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 220 home runs (eighth in the league).
- Gallen has a 5.91 ERA and a 1.594 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .295 batting average over two appearances.
