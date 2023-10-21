Our computer model predicts the Tulane Green Wave will defeat the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Yulman Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Texas vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-20.5) Under (63.5) Tulane 43, North Texas 17

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 AAC Predictions

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 11.4% chance of a victory for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Mean Green's six games with a set total.

The average total in North Texas games this year is 2.3 fewer points than the point total of 63.5 in this outing.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 93.3%.

Against the spread, the Green Wave are 3-2-0 this year.

Tulane has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 20.5-point favorites.

One Green Wave game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 63.5 points, 8.6 more than the average point total for Tulane games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mean Green vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 30 18 32 21 26 12 North Texas 35.7 35.5 37 34.3 34.3 36.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.