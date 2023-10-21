The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) hit the road for a Big Ten clash against the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (10th-best with 39.4 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 6.7 points allowed per game) this year. Michigan State is compiling 22 points per contest on offense this season (108th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.3 points per game (61st-ranked) on defense.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Michigan Michigan State 413.7 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (109th) 233.1 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (23rd) 182 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.7 (110th) 231.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (70th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (129th) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 1,512 yards passing for Michigan, completing 78.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 160 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 96 times for 546 yards (78 per game), scoring 12 times.

Donovan Edwards has collected 197 yards on 60 attempts, scoring one time. He's grabbed 18 passes for 161 yards (23 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 396 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 33 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 19 passes while averaging 51 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has compiled 19 receptions for 285 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has racked up 1,090 yards (181.7 ypg) while completing 56.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 113 times for 529 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has piled up 90 yards (on 24 attempts) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has hauled in 274 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tre Mosley has totaled 228 receiving yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Jaron Glover has racked up 227 reciving yards (37.8 ypg) this season.

