The Memphis Tigers (4-2) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

On offense, Memphis ranks 33rd in the FBS with 34 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 50th in points allowed (369.5 points allowed per contest). UAB ranks 36th in total yards per game (437.6), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 428.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Memphis vs. UAB Key Statistics

Memphis UAB 426.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.6 (23rd) 369.5 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.4 (121st) 142.5 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.6 (79th) 284.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294 (24th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,697 pass yards for Memphis, completing 66.1% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 129 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 82 times for 468 yards (78 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 233 receiving yards on 26 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 169 yards (28.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's 507 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has collected 34 catches and two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 357 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno leads UAB with 1,905 yards on 189-of-254 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 135 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jermaine Brown Jr.'s team-high 327 rushing yards have come on 70 carries, with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team with 261 receiving yards (37.3 per game) on 25 catches.

Isaiah Jacobs has collected 249 yards (on 55 carries) with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has hauled in 386 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has 35 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 326 yards (46.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

