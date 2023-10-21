The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Matt Duchene score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a goal)

Duchene 2022-23 stats and insights

In 20 of 71 games last season, Duchene scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up eight assists.

Duchene averaged 2.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 13.1%.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers allowed 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

