As we head into Week 8 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the Ivy League? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

5-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 48-7 vs Howard

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Harvard jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Princeton

@ Princeton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Yale

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th

75th Last Game: W 31-3 vs Sacred Heart

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Yale jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-1 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 20-17 vs Columbia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pennsylvania jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Yale

@ Yale Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Dartmouth

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

2-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th

55th Last Game: L 27-24 vs Colgate

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Dartmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Columbia

Columbia Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Columbia

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Pennsylvania

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Columbia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Dartmouth

@ Dartmouth Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Princeton

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-3 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 28-27 vs Brown

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Princeton jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Harvard

Harvard Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Brown

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-2 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 28-27 vs Princeton

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Brown jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Cornell

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-3 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 21-13 vs Bucknell

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cornell jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Brown

Brown Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.