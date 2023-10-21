According to our computer projections, the Iowa Hawkeyes will defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers when the two teams play at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-3.5) Over (30.5) Iowa 27, Minnesota 15

Week 8 Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this matchup.

The Hawkeyes have beaten the spread four times in seven games.

Iowa is 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Two of the Hawkeyes' seven games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 30.5 points, 8.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Iowa contests.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Golden Gophers.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once in six opportunities this year.

Minnesota is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or greater this year.

In the Golden Gophers' six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Minnesota this year is 15.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Hawkeyes vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 20.9 14.9 27.8 13.5 11.7 16.7 Minnesota 21.7 26.7 20.8 23.0 23.5 34.0

