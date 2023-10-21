Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) when they visit the Houston Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Texas is favored by 23.5 points. The point total is set at 61.5 for the outing.

Texas has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 13th-best in total offense (486.5 yards per game) and 25th-best in total defense (323.3 yards allowed per game). Houston is generating 29.7 points per contest on offense this season (64th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 31.3 points per contest (107th-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -23.5 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Looking to place a bet on Houston vs. Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Houston Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cougars are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 473.3 yards per game (0-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 374.7 (69th-ranked).

The Cougars are 43rd in college football in points scored for the past three games (35.7 per game) and -56-worst in points conceded (31.7).

Houston is 31st in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (313.3 per game), and -10-worst in passing yards conceded (226).

The Cougars are gaining 160 rushing yards per game in their past three games (99th in college football), and giving up 148.7 per game (fifth-worst).

The Cougars have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three contests.

Houston has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 8 Big 12 Betting Trends

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Houston games have hit the over in three out of five opportunities (60%).

Houston has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

Houston has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on Houston to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has recored 1,600 passing yards, or 266.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.1% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 32.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Parker Jenkins has rushed 47 times for 242 yards, with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has been given 37 carries and totaled 206 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Brown has hauled in 549 receiving yards on 36 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has 29 receptions (on 38 targets) for a total of 347 yards (57.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Matthew Golden has racked up 295 reciving yards (49.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Nelson Ceaser paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has five TFL and 23 tackles.

Malik Robinson, Houston's tackle leader, has 38 tackles this year.

Malik Fleming has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 21 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.