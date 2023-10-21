The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) will play their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 61.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston matchup.

Houston vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Houston vs. Texas Betting Trends

Houston has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

Texas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.