The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-4) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium in a clash of UAC opponents.

Offensively, SFA ranks 26th in the FCS with 413.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 53rd in total defense (346 yards allowed per contest). Abilene Christian ranks 56th in total yards per game (360.8), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FCS with 464.2 total yards surrendered per contest.

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to view this game

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Key Statistics

Abilene Christian SFA 360.8 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.6 (12th) 464.2 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346 (88th) 137.5 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.7 (49th) 223.3 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.9 (21st) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has racked up 1,270 yards on 54.8% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has carried the ball 53 times for 298 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jay'Veon Sunday has run for 265 yards across 56 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's 353 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 catches on 18 targets with four touchdowns.

Tristan Golightly has totaled 179 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Taelyn Williams' 11 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 169 yards (28.2 ypg).

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has 1,442 passing yards for SFA, completing 56.8% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 227 rushing yards (32.4 ypg) on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley has 421 rushing yards on 85 carries with four touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has run for 379 yards (54.1 per game) on 79 carries with four touchdowns, while also hauling in 247 yards in the passing game (on 17 catches), finding the end zone five times through the air.

Kylon Harris' 466 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 39 catches and seven touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has caught 28 passes for 333 yards (47.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

