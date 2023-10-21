In the game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, October 21 at 5:00 PM, our projection model expects the 'Jacks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SFA (-7.5) 54 SFA 31, Abilene Christian 23

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Wildcats' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in 'Jacks games.

Wildcats vs. 'Jacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SFA 33.9 25 38 19.7 30.8 29 Abilene Christian 29 27.3 27 17 31 37.7

