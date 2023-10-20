Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Wilbarger County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Iowa Park High School at Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Vernon, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knox City High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Vernon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
