SMU vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 20
The SMU Mustangs (4-2) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Temple Owls (2-5) in a matchup on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Temple matchup.
SMU vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
SMU vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-19.5)
|55.5
|-1200
|+700
|FanDuel
|SMU (-19.5)
|56.5
|-1300
|+760
SMU vs. Temple Betting Trends
- SMU has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Temple has not won against the spread this season in five games with a spread.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
