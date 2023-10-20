Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scurry County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Scurry County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Scurry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Hirschi High School at Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
