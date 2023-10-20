Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Refugio County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Refugio County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Refugio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Woodsboro at Agua Dulce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Agua Dulce, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Refugio High School at Shiner High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Shiner, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
