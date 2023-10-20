On Friday, October 20 at 5:07 PM ET, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers host Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS at Globe Life Field. The series is currently tied 2-2.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under is listed for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 65, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 65-44 record (winning 59.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those games.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Houston has a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+180) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+110) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +275 3rd 2nd

