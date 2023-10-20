Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday will feature the Texas Rangers playing host to the Houston Astros. The teams will look to break the 2-2 series deadlock and be a win away from a World Series berth when action begins at 5:07 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, live from Globe Life Field. Justin Verlander is expected to start for the Astros, while the Rangers will send out Jordan Montgomery.

The favored Rangers have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -110. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Texas' past three contests has been 9.2, a run in which the Rangers and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 65 of the 109 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59.6%).

Texas has a 68-49 record (winning 58.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 170 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 87 times (87-74-9).

The Rangers are 9-5-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 41-26 56-47 68-57 29-16

