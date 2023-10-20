Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Orange County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.
Orange County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Splendora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridge City High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
