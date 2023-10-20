Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Montgomery County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Magnolia High School at Manvel High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rosharon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Goose Creek Memorial High School at Porter High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: New Caney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    New Caney High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Cleveland , TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Splendora High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

