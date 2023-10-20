Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 5 of the ALCS all knotted up at 2-2.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (59 of 93), with more than one hit 21 times (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this season (38 of 93), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.