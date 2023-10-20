Josh Jung vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Friday at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 90 of 131 games this season (68.7%) Jung has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (30.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (22 of 131), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has an RBI in 45 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 54 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Verlander (13-8) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
