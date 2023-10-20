If you reside in Hays County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Wagner High School at Hays High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Buda, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Douglass MacArthur High School at Lehman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: San Antonio , TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Dripping Springs, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wimberley High School at Navarro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Seguin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Our Lady of the Hills High School at San Marcos Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 21
    • Location: San Marcos, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

