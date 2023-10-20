If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Gregg County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.

    • Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Fairhill School at Christian Heritage Classical School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Longview, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pine Tree High School at Hallsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Hallsville, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

